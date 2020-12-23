CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.70

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$59.70 and last traded at C$59.22, with a volume of 97780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.15.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total value of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,826,950. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,070.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

