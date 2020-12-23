CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Shares Gap Down to $21.99

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $18.30. CD Projekt shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 638,400 shares.

OTGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. VTB Capital upgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Erste Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

About CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

