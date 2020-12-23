Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $943,749.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $943,749.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,107,808 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

