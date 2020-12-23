Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.