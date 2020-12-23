Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 7%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.60. 9,024,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 11,214,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

