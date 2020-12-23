Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 6.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 5,314,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,167,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $462.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

