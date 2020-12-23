Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $10.01. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 43,080 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $955,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 210.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 223,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $254,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

