Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.