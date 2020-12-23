Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

CVCY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 6,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

