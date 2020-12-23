CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) Insider David Horner Purchases 30,000 Shares

CEPS PLC (CEPS.L) (LON:CEPS) insider David Horner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Shares of CEPS stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 30 ($0.39). 45,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.75. CEPS PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of £5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About CEPS PLC (CEPS.L)

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial holding company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, and Hickton segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The CEM Press segment manufactures fabric, carpet, wallpaper pattern books, swatches, and shade cards.

