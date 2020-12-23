CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB.A shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

GIB.A opened at C$101.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.84. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

