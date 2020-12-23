Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 65,114 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 512.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 237,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GNMK opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,994. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

