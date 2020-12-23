Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

