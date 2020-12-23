Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of NOW worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NOW by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NOW by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 157.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

