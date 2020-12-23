Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.