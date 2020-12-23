Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.29 Million Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of At Home Group worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 484,736 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in At Home Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of HOME opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,998 shares of company stock worth $1,702,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.