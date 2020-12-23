Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD stock opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $2,260,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,497,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,102 shares of company stock worth $52,886,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.