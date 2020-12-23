Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Heron Therapeutics worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

