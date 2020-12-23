Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

