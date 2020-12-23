Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 177,346 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

