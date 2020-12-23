Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of H&E Equipment Services worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEES. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

