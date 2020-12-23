Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.05. 641,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 494,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

