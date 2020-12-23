Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $133.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,114,000 after buying an additional 4,198,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after buying an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.