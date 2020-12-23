China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Price Up 103.5%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)’s share price rose 103.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

China Feihe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

