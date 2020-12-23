China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 15,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 9,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

About China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

