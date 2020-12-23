ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIHY) Trading Up 14.3%

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCIHY) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 351,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 147,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

About ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIHY)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

