Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 56.53 -$24.69 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.53 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.75

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Alithya Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

