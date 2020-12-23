Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.