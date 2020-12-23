Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

