CIBC Raises Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$9.00

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) stock opened at C$9.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$575.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Cineplex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.26.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

