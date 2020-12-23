Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.09. 4,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.41 and its 200 day moving average is $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

