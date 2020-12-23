Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

