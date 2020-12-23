Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZNC. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.94 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,708 shares of company stock valued at $64,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

