CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 8.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 3,310,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,892,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

