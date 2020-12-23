Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.28. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 28,034 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CLVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

