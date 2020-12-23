Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 21,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

