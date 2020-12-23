Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of CCEP opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,044,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

