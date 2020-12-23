Codex Capital L.L.C. Takes $9.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,300 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

