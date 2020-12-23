Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 212,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 84,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

