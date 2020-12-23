Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director S. Waite Rawls III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,281.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,975 shares of company stock worth $103,646 in the last three months.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.