Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Community Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

