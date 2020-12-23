Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ELP stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

