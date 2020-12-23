Comparing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) & Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -192.88% -97.89% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.63 million ($0.14) -19.29 Vectura Group $227.68 million 4.07 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -38.33

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vectura Group. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

