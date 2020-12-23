Comparing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.63 million ($0.14) -19.29 Vectura Group $227.68 million 4.07 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -38.33

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vectura Group. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -192.88% -97.89% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.