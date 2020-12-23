Compugen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 926% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Compugen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

