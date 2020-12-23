CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.49. CompX International shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 1,172 shares changing hands.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of CompX International worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through Security Products and Marine Components business segments.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.