Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Up 3.4%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 37,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 24,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

