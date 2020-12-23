Connectome Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00007026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00317721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.