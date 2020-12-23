Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

