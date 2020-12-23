Contrasting Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 0 4 6 0 2.60

Asana has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 4.44% 6.21% 4.51% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 2.10 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Asana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

